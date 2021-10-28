SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. SITE Centers also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.140 EPS.

NYSE SITC traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.23. 49,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

SITC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.89.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

