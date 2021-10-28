SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading 6.9% Higher

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $257.00 and last traded at $257.00. 1,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,360.75, a PEG ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day moving average of $147.17.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $366,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,343 shares of company stock worth $15,382,874. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SiTime by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiTime by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 7.9% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 6.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SiTime by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

