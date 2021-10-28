Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SIX stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.66. 95,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,012. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.50.

SIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

