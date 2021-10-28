Skeena Resources’ (SKE) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 64.67% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.
Shares of TSE SKE traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.36. 49,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,541. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.76 and a 12-month high of C$16.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$837.78 million and a P/E ratio of -6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.57.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.