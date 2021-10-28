Skeena Resources’ (SKE) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 64.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of TSE SKE traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.36. 49,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,541. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.76 and a 12-month high of C$16.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$837.78 million and a P/E ratio of -6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.57.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.38). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

