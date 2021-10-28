Smartshare 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39,994.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $520,097.16 and $39,994.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00080134 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003430 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

