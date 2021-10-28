Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $86.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,880,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,599 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 87,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,024. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

