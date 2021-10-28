Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

SMAR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.42. 13,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,024. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $445,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,346 shares of company stock worth $19,880,093 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

