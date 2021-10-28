Smaugs NFT Hits Market Cap of $5.10 Million (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $763,274.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00069804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00095397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,227.74 or 0.99950445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.31 or 0.06801232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

