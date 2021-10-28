Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.93. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

