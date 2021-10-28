Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $13,902,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 77,215 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $6,177,972.15.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30.

On Friday, August 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 149,695 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $11,475,618.70.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $24,998,582.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 314,300 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $23,581,929.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $25,000,790.00.

SNAP opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $4,836,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

