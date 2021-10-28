Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STWRY. DZ Bank cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

