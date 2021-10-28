Software Aktiengesellschaft’s (STWRY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STWRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

