SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Gap Down to $18.36

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $17.26. SolarWinds shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 7,603 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at about $61,040,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at about $41,451,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 307.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 919,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 693,565 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,432,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after acquiring an additional 675,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at about $6,590,000.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

