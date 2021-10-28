South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

South Plains Financial has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.