Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,032,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

SCCO opened at $61.31 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.64.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

