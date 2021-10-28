SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of SP traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.08. 4,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SP Plus stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 267.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of SP Plus worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

