SparkPoint (SRK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.44 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $38.15 million and $1.44 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00050066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.37 or 0.00209456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00099443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,258,958,105 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

