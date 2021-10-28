SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after acquiring an additional 406,066 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,960 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after buying an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,986,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,260,000 after buying an additional 77,531 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01.

