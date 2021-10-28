SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Stock Position Trimmed by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises 1.8% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,143. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $57.44.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

