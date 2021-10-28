Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend payment by 90.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spirit AeroSystems has a payout ratio of -1.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

SPR stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

