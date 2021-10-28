Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

