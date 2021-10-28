Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock’s previous close.

SPOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.72.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $273.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.57 and a beta of 1.49. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.89.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

