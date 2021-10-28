SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.69

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 502692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSEZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

