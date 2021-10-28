Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of SMP stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.09. 2,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,265. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at $934,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $134,294.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,862 shares of company stock worth $1,416,792 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standard Motor Products stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 137.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

