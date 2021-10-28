Standard Protocol (STND) Market Cap Hits $14.29 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.29 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,766.55 or 1.00111548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.38 or 0.06702406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.