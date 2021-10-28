Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Standex International were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Standex International by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

