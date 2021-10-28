Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.900-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SWK opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $161.80 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.17.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.27.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

