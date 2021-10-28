State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 154,082 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.34% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $472,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after buying an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after buying an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after buying an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after buying an additional 94,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Shares of ALNY opened at $191.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.80 and its 200-day moving average is $170.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

