State Street Corp Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 112,705 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $451,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $249.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.43. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $257.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.