State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,936 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $483,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,615,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $206,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41,902 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,618,000 after purchasing an additional 534,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $124.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.87. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

