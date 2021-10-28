State Street Corp Purchases 382,348 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State Street Corp boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $570,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 540,003 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.