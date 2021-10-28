State Street Corp Purchases 510,427 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State Street Corp raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.63% of CF Industries worth $512,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 18.7% during the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,915,000 after buying an additional 666,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

NYSE CF opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

