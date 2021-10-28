State Street Corp Raises Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 576,298 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.63% of Sonoco Products worth $436,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

