Stealth (XST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,937.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $20,937.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00022443 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00016391 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

