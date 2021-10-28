Stephens Increases Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $123.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $108.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,638. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

