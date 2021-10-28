StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells $1,108,657.20 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 24,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $1,108,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Keck sold 18,052 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $793,204.88.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Keck sold 13,212 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $572,740.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $177,970.40.

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $45.64 on Thursday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter worth $2,914,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $7,407,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

