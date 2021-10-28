Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Evergy by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evergy by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,801 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $127,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP grew its position in Evergy by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 1,440,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,733,000 after purchasing an additional 784,655 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.99.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 19,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

