Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $293,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.