Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $428,000 Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $737.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.06.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

