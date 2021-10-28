Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 266.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,829,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 170.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $565,000.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.