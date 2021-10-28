Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,042 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW stock opened at $184.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.96. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $131.62 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.