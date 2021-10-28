Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after buying an additional 1,814,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,284,000 after buying an additional 471,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,874,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,782,000 after buying an additional 206,281 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,124,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after buying an additional 32,509 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,746,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,915 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

