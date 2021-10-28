Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $836.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.30 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STC. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

STC stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.24. The company had a trading volume of 93,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $72.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stewart Information Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Stewart Information Services worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

