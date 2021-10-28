Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,471 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 68,515 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 234,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter.

RA opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

