Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in POSCO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,421,000 after acquiring an additional 91,848 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after buying an additional 51,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73. POSCO has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

