Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.25 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repligen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,461,000 after acquiring an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Repligen by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after acquiring an additional 144,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,569 shares of company stock worth $13,218,097 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $271.04 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.68 and its 200-day moving average is $229.10.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

