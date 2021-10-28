Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 15,548 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,911,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,032.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

