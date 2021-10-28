Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,600 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after acquiring an additional 510,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 37,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after acquiring an additional 113,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,156,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

NYSE:NSA opened at $60.28 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

