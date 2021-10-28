Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,586 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 122.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 57.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth $404,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 213.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 505,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,386,000 after acquiring an additional 133,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.96, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. Yandex has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $82.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.61) by $10.30. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

