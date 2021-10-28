Stifel Financial Corp Sells 133 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 160.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000.

EWMC opened at $93.05 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.89.

